‘Vote not for sale’, villagers declare ahead of polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Several residents of Jalalapur village in Bommala Ramaram mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, have put up boards outside their homes declaring that their vote is not for sale, reinforcing that they will cast their ballot with honesty in the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.

The initiative comes after Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector and District Election Officer M Hanumantha Rao toured villages, convincing people that democracy works better without price tags. On Friday, he conducted a voter awareness programme across six mandals heading to the polling booths in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections, complete with oath-taking.

During an awareness interaction at the Bommala Ramaram mandal headquarters, the collector spoke to women voters, stressing the need to vote for leaders who would focus on village development rather than accept money or liquor from political leaders.

Inspired, Jalalapur residents decided they would put words quite literally on their walls that read, “We will not sell our vote for money or gifts. We will cast our vote with honesty and responsibility.” These homemade declarations now stand like tiny but powerful checkpoints of democracy along village streets.