All set for Telangana Rising Summit today

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to host its first global economic conclave — Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 — at Bharat Future City.
The two-day summit will begin on Monday. Over 3,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit, which will feature a total of 27 panel discussions on various topics.
The summit will be inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. It will begin with an inaugural session, in which Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and World Economic Forum president Borge Brende will speak.
As many as 154 delegates from 44 countries will attend the summit. Of them, 46 delegates are from the US alone. Global CEOs, GCC leaders, diplomats, policymakers and senior officials will also attend the summit and speak in various sessions.
The chief minister will address the delegates around 2.30 pm and elaborate on Praja Palana, investment opportunities, cooperation from the state government, aims of the Telangana Vision 2047 document and Bharat Future City.
The major aim of the global summit is unveiling the vision on Telangana’s development up to 2047. As the government is aiming to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion economy by 2047, the global summit will showcase its vision to achieve the targets.
Govt to convert experts’ views into policies
The government will consider the views of experts and convert them into policies as per requirement.
Though the government is claiming that this is only an economic summit, not an investment summit, officials said many companies are showing interest in signing MoUs with the state government to invest in Telangana. Sources said that as many as 50 companies have held talks with the government on investment proposals.
They are likely to announce investments during the summit. Reliance Group’s Vantara Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is expected to sign an MoU with the government to set up a night safari. Film actor Ajay Devgn is set to sign an MoU with the government to establish a world-class film studio in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, on the second day of the session, Revanth will unveil the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047. It contains eight chapters, including Three-Trillion-Dollar Economy, Strategic Area-Based Economic Planning, Investment Magnet, Empowering Key Stakeholder Groups, Women, Youth, Farmers, Human Development: Health, Nutrition and Education and Net Zero Goal. It also contains three enablers — Tech and Innovation, Efficient Financing and Good Governance.
According to official sources, Telangana Rising 2047 is the long-term economic and governance vision of the state, an ambitious, future-ready roadmap aligned with India’s national growth aspirations. As per officials, Telangana Rising represents a bold pledge to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion economy by 2047 and a mission to create a globally competitive, socially progressive and economically resilient state.
Beyond Business
Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani to conduct a 90-minute musical concert at the summit
Instrumental and dance fusion by popular artists, Veena concert by P Jayalakshmi and Perini Natyam by Sri Kala Krishna are also set to entertain the attendees.
Renowned magician Samala Venu will perform an illusion show
3,000 drones to be on show
Souvenir kits branded with Pochampally Ikat and logo of ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ will be presented to business honchos and corporate leaders
Each kit will feature items deeply rooted in Telangana’s cultural identity, including Pochampally shawls, Cheriyal masks, Hyderabadi attar (perfume), and ornaments such as bracelets and earrings made with Hyderabadi pearls
The food basket will be crafted with premium branding and an aesthetic, culturally inspired design. The basket will consist of mahua laddus, sakinaalu, appaalu and badam ki jali
Jupally highlights Buddhist heritage
Hyderabad: Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday hosted ambassadors, high commissioners and senior diplomats from several nations. The meeting highlighted Telangana’s ancient Buddhist heritage and the state’s vision for global cultural and tourism collaborations.
The minister explained Telangana’s historic role as the cradle of Mahayana Buddhism in south India and briefed the dignitaries on major heritage sites such as Nagarjunakonda, Phanigiri, Dhulikatta, Nelakondapalli and Kotilingala. He also showcased the development of the Buddhavanam Buddhist Heritage Theme Park at Nagarjunasagar, being designed as a world-class spiritual and cultural destination.
The minister formally invited the delegates to the “Telangana Rising Global Summit”, scheduled to be held at the Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9, with an aim to present Telangana’s long-term development roadmap, investment opportunities and cultural identity.
The dignitaries appreciated Telangana’s efforts to revive Buddhist heritage and expressed interest in cultural, tourism and investment collaborations. High Commissioners and Ambassadors from Malaysia, Bhutan, Nepal and other countries attended the meeting.