All set for Telangana Rising Summit today

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to host its first global economic conclave — Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 — at Bharat Future City.

The two-day summit will begin on Monday. Over 3,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit, which will feature a total of 27 panel discussions on various topics.

The summit will be inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. It will begin with an inaugural session, in which Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and World Economic Forum president Borge Brende will speak.

As many as 154 delegates from 44 countries will attend the summit. Of them, 46 delegates are from the US alone. Global CEOs, GCC leaders, diplomats, policymakers and senior officials will also attend the summit and speak in various sessions.

The chief minister will address the delegates around 2.30 pm and elaborate on Praja Palana, investment opportunities, cooperation from the state government, aims of the Telangana Vision 2047 document and Bharat Future City.

The major aim of the global summit is unveiling the vision on Telangana’s development up to 2047. As the government is aiming to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion economy by 2047, the global summit will showcase its vision to achieve the targets.