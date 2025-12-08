Armed with langurs from AP, sarpanch aspirant vows to resolve monkey menace

ADILABAD: As the primate problem continues to be a major poll plank in the panchayat elections, an aspirant for the sarpanch post has come up with a novel idea to win over the voters in Dandapelli of Mancherial district.

With the village frequently being besieged by a small army of monkeys, which terrify the local residents, destroying their crops and attacking their residences, the demand to resolve the issue has been growing ever since the sarpanch election schedule was announced in the state. The villagers, in fact, staged a protest over this issue last week.

In view of this, sarpanch post aspirant A Rajeshwar has decided to seek votes by promising to address the problem. The Congress-backed candidate is not just making promises but showing how he will deal with this issue. To prove that he means business, Rajeshwar is campaigning with two langurs, brought from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, in the village, both to the surprise and amusement of local residents.

It is believed that monkeys are afraid of langurs though there is no evidence to prove this. One also wonders if the ban imposed by the Election Commission on the use of live animals in previous elections applies to these panchayat polls.