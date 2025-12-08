Fans from across country to attend Messi match: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that the very mention of a match featuring soccer legend Lionel Messi excites football lovers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said thousands of fans from all corners of the country will be arriving at Uppal Stadium on December 13 to watch the Argentine great in action against a team led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The deputy chief minister, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Additional DGP Vijay Kumar, Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu, visited Uppal Stadium and inspected the arrangements being made for the friendly match.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Messi enjoys massive global popularity and receives special security worldwide. “Foolproof security arrangements are being made at the Uppal Stadium,” he said.