Fans from across country to attend Messi match: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that the very mention of a match featuring soccer legend Lionel Messi excites football lovers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said thousands of fans from all corners of the country will be arriving at Uppal Stadium on December 13 to watch the Argentine great in action against a team led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The deputy chief minister, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Additional DGP Vijay Kumar, Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu, visited Uppal Stadium and inspected the arrangements being made for the friendly match.
Speaking to reporters, he said that Messi enjoys massive global popularity and receives special security worldwide. “Foolproof security arrangements are being made at the Uppal Stadium,” he said.
Vikramarka also revealed that Lionel Messi himself has shown interest in participating in the Telangana Rising festivities. Considering the arrival of thousands of football fans from across the country, he appealed to spectators to reach the stadium ahead of the scheduled time and take their seats early, keeping security and convenience in mind.
He said all necessary facilities have been arranged for football lovers attending the match. He explained that the Rachakonda and Hyderabad police commissioners are giving special attention to security arrangements for the match. The deputy chief minister also reviewed the routes designated for the arrival and departure of star player Messi, as well as for the chief minister, ministers and other VIPs.
He enquired with officials about the expected number of spectators, the number of entry gates arranged for smooth movement, parking facilities and transport support being provided for football fans through Metro Rail and RTC services.