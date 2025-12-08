Global Summit will herald new phase of devpt: CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to be held from Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proclaimed that “there’s no stopping Telangana Rising as long as the state stands with me”.

Taking to X on Sunday, he said that Bharat Future City will be a shining catalyst for Telangana’s future development.

He said that “after tomorrow’s Telangana Rising Global Summit, a new phase of development will begin in the state”.

“In our two-year journey, day and night, without pause, I strived with deep commitment to place Telangana at the top. To youth who were gasping under the ruins of the previous administration, we brought new life with a festival of job opportunities,” he added.

Referring to farmer welfare and women empowerment under his government, he said: “We stood by the farmers and made them a model for the entire nation. We supported the aspirations of women with financial strength and empowered them so that they can stand tall in the world of business once dominated by giants like Adani and Ambani.”