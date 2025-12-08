Global Summit will herald new phase of devpt: CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to be held from Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proclaimed that “there’s no stopping Telangana Rising as long as the state stands with me”.
Taking to X on Sunday, he said that Bharat Future City will be a shining catalyst for Telangana’s future development.
He said that “after tomorrow’s Telangana Rising Global Summit, a new phase of development will begin in the state”.
“In our two-year journey, day and night, without pause, I strived with deep commitment to place Telangana at the top. To youth who were gasping under the ruins of the previous administration, we brought new life with a festival of job opportunities,” he added.
Referring to farmer welfare and women empowerment under his government, he said: “We stood by the farmers and made them a model for the entire nation. We supported the aspirations of women with financial strength and empowered them so that they can stand tall in the world of business once dominated by giants like Adani and Ambani.”
“We gave a new direction to the century-old aspirations of weaker sections through caste survey, and with sub-categorisation, we gave true meaning and justice to the long struggle of the Madiga community. Believing that education is the ultimate weapon for a better life, we laid the foundation for the construction of Young India Integrated Model Schools. We initiated the Skills University and the Sports University,” the chief minister said and added that his government is moving forward with freedom, social justice and equality as core principles.
Stating that the government did not stop with merely fulfilling present needs and securing welfare for the poor or by calling it an achievement, he said: “With deep reflection on where Telangana should stand by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, we have prepared a guiding road map.”
“We breathed life into a vision that previous rulers could not have imagined even in their dreams. We prepared plans to ensure that Telangana Rising resonates loudly on the global stage. We have readied everything to make Telangana the growth engine of India,” he added.
Kharge lauds Revanth govt’s ‘visionary agenda’
Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appreciated the Telangana government’s efforts in advancing a “visionary agenda” of inclusive development, innovation and global engagement under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kharge said it was heartening to see Telangana evolve into a global investment destination and an innovation hub in sustainability, technology and urban infrastructure.
Thanking the chief minister for inviting him to the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha expressed regret that he would not be able to attend the event due to the ongoing Parliament Session and pre-scheduled legislative responsibilities. Extending warm wishes on behalf of the Congress, he said the deliberations and collaborations at the summit would meaningfully contribute to the long-term developmental goals of Telangana and support India’s broader progress toward 2047.