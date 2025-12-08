Harish asks Speaker to immediately dispose of disqualification petitions

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday urged State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad to constitute all House Committees without any further delay and to take immediate action on disqualification petitions.
The legislator from Siddipet wrote a letter to the Speaker, urging him to ensure that the Legislative Assembly functions for at least 30 working days in a year. The former minister also urged the Speaker to furnish replies to all unstarred questions within the mandated timeframe.
Stating that the Legislature never functioned for two years without a House Committee in the past, he urged the Speaker to immediately constitute all House Committees.
Harish also demanded immediate disposal of pending disqualification petitions in accordance with constitutional, statutory and judicial requirements.
“Initiate the process for the election of the deputy speaker. Reactivate the Privileges Committee and clear all pending privilege matters,” he said.
“Another alarming concern is the prolonged delay in disposing of disqualification petitions under the Tenth Schedule. The Telangana Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986 — particularly Rules 3 to 7 — require inquiry, notice and expeditious decision-making. The pendency of these petitions violates Article 191(2),” he added.
Celebrate Vijay Divas on Dec 9, says KTR
BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday called upon party cadre to celebrate December 9, the day that marked a major turning point in the Telangana statehood movement, as ‘Vijay Divas’ (Victory Day). During a teleconference with party leaders, Rama Rao recalled that it was on December 9 that the Union government, bowing to the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, announced the initiation of the state formation process.