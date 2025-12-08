Harish asks Speaker to immediately dispose of disqualification petitions

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday urged State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad to constitute all House Committees without any further delay and to take immediate action on disqualification petitions.

The legislator from Siddipet wrote a letter to the Speaker, urging him to ensure that the Legislative Assembly functions for at least 30 working days in a year. The former minister also urged the Speaker to furnish replies to all unstarred questions within the mandated timeframe.

Stating that the Legislature never functioned for two years without a House Committee in the past, he urged the Speaker to immediately constitute all House Committees.

Harish also demanded immediate disposal of pending disqualification petitions in accordance with constitutional, statutory and judicial requirements.