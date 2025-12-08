Illegal wildlife hunting surges in Telangana's Khammam

KHAMMAM: Authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts are increasingly alarmed by a surge in wildlife hunting, which is compounded by the involvement of influential individuals. The safety of local wildlife is now a serious concern, as recent cases reveal that participation in hunts and the purchase of poached meat is not limited to habitual poachers but also includes people who are socially respected.

Sources say animals hunted deep inside the forest are quickly routed to trusted buyers. Disturbingly, even those expected to uphold the law are alleged to be purchasing the meat discreetly, fuelling demand. The steady weekend inflow of wild animal meat into towns reflects this pattern.

What was once linked to poverty has now grown into a lucrative mafia-driven trade. Wealthy buyers seek deer, sambar and wild boar meat as a status symbol at private parties.

Despite strict penalties under the Wildlife Protection Act, forest officials reportedly face political pressure during investigations. The recent Niladri Urban Park deer poaching case, involving relatives of public representatives, has intensified concerns.

Environmentalists warn that most cases go unreported and call for strong enforcement. District forest officer Siddartha Singh told TNIE, “We are taking all steps against illegal poaching and have intensified our focus.”