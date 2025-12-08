Telangana now a role model for entire nation: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said the Congress government has fulfilled every poll promise made to the people of Telangana, while prioritising development and welfare, and without neglecting any section, making it a model state in the nation.

He was speaking to reporters during a visit to Bharat Future City, the venue of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. The minister said the victories of the Congress in the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills byelections reflected the public’s approval of the government’s performance.

Stating that the state was in financial distress when the Congress took over the reins, he said the previous government had pushed a once-prosperous state into crisis, but the present administration had revived welfare schemes and put development back on track.

“Programmes such as subsidised fine rice (sannabiyyam) and Indiramma Houses have become national benchmarks,” he said.