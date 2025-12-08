Telangana now a role model for entire nation: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said the Congress government has fulfilled every poll promise made to the people of Telangana, while prioritising development and welfare, and without neglecting any section, making it a model state in the nation.
He was speaking to reporters during a visit to Bharat Future City, the venue of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. The minister said the victories of the Congress in the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills byelections reflected the public’s approval of the government’s performance.
Stating that the state was in financial distress when the Congress took over the reins, he said the previous government had pushed a once-prosperous state into crisis, but the present administration had revived welfare schemes and put development back on track.
“Programmes such as subsidised fine rice (sannabiyyam) and Indiramma Houses have become national benchmarks,” he said.
The minister said the government initiated implementation of all six guarantees soon after taking office. “Four guarantees had been fully implemented, while parts of the remaining two were under way. Financial limitations had delayed complete rollout, but the government remained committed to delivering all benefits to the people,” he said.
He added that several welfare schemes not included in the manifesto were also introduced in public interest.
Srinivasa Reddy said that Telangana was recording substantial progress in agriculture and industry and was now among the leading states in economic growth.
Under Vision-2047, the state government was working with the target of developing the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, he added.