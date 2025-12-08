'Telangana Rising is unstoppable, join the rise': CM Revanth inaugurates Global Summit-2047

Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana government has decided to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

“We comprise around 2.9% of India’s population but contribute around 5% of the national GDP. By 2047, Telangana wants to contribute 10% of India’s GDP,” he said.

He said his strategy was to make Telangana India’s first and only State to be divided into three clear zones for services, manufacturing and agriculture.

“We call it the CURE, PURE, RARE model — Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE). Let me mention the example of Guangdong province in China. Guangdong’s economy is the largest for any province in China,” the Chief Minister said, explaining that the government had taken inspiration from China to formulate its growth plans for Telangana.

“In over 20 years, China achieved the highest investment and growth in the world. We want to replicate the same model in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the State has also taken inspiration from Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore. “Telangana is now getting ready to compete with those countries,” he declared.

“We are now getting ready to compete with them,” the Chief Minister said, concluding his address with the slogan:​ “Telangana Rising is unstoppable. Come, join the rise.”