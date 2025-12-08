Telangana sinking, not rising, under Cong: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress of pushing the state into a deep crisis, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said that the present government has become “a regime of commissions and contractors”.

Ramchander was addressing the gathering during a ‘Maha Dharna’ organised by the BJP at Indira Park. On the occasion, the state BJP chief, along with Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs K Laxman, DK Aruna, BJP floor leader in the Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, MLCs and other key leaders, released a “chargesheet” against the Congress government over its failure to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana during its two years in office.

Comparing the present Congress dispensation with the previous BRS regime, Ramchander said: “Under the BRS, it was the CM-and-son model. Now, it is the CM-and-brothers model. Under the present government, Telangana is not rising. It is, in fact, sinking.”

He said that the BJP will continue its fight until the Congress is “removed from power for deceiving the people of Telangana”.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of “moving forward with its anti-people land policies”. “It also tried to forcibly acquire lands from farmers in areas like Lagcherla for Pharma City soon after coming to power. The government retreated only after farmers revolted,” he said.

He also alleged that while the previous BRS government had sold large chunks of industrial land to private individuals, the current Congress government was handing over those lands to real estate lobbies.