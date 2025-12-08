Telangana sinking, not rising, under Cong: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress of pushing the state into a deep crisis, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said that the present government has become “a regime of commissions and contractors”.
Ramchander was addressing the gathering during a ‘Maha Dharna’ organised by the BJP at Indira Park. On the occasion, the state BJP chief, along with Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs K Laxman, DK Aruna, BJP floor leader in the Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, MLCs and other key leaders, released a “chargesheet” against the Congress government over its failure to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana during its two years in office.
Comparing the present Congress dispensation with the previous BRS regime, Ramchander said: “Under the BRS, it was the CM-and-son model. Now, it is the CM-and-brothers model. Under the present government, Telangana is not rising. It is, in fact, sinking.”
He said that the BJP will continue its fight until the Congress is “removed from power for deceiving the people of Telangana”.
The BJP leader accused the Congress of “moving forward with its anti-people land policies”. “It also tried to forcibly acquire lands from farmers in areas like Lagcherla for Pharma City soon after coming to power. The government retreated only after farmers revolted,” he said.
He also alleged that while the previous BRS government had sold large chunks of industrial land to private individuals, the current Congress government was handing over those lands to real estate lobbies.
He also termed the HILT policy a “massive real estate scam”.
Stating that the Jubilee Hills byelection was won not by the Congress but by the AIMIM, he alleged: “Temple lands are being encroached upon while the government keeps ignoring attacks on cow protection volunteers.”
“The education, law and home portfolios are with the chief minister himself, yet education is at zero, law and order is at zero, and public safety has completely failed,” he added.
Referring to provocative statements being made by certain people, threatening to construct Babri Masjid in Hyderabad, he warned that such individuals would face strong resistance. He accused the Congress government of promoting “anti-national elements”.
He said the BJP was not opposed to Musi beautification but questioned why the government was keeping the DPR a secret.
Ramchander Rao, meanwhile, claimed that the Congress was threatening sarpanch candidates in villages, placing opponents under house arrest, and resorting to authoritarian practices.
Kishan has no moral right to criticise Cong: Goud
TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has no moral right to criticise the Congress government as the BJP lost its caution deposit in the byelection to Jubilee Hills, which falls under the latter’s Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Addressing the media, he said that the Congress proved that people have accepted its model of governance by winning the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills byelections. The TPCC chief accused Kishan Reddy of hindering Telangana’s growth by halting financial assistance from the Centre. He alleged that Kishan Reddy stalled the Metro Phase 2 project as well as the allocation of funds to the proposed Fourth City. He said that the people of Telangana would not believe the statements being made by Kishan Reddy.