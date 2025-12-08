Telangana's Mulugu forest officials to start safari services at Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary

MULUGU: In a fresh push to boost eco-tourism in the New Year, Mulugu district forest officials are preparing to roll out safari services at the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary.

The plan, seen as an exciting start to the year for travellers, is set to offer visitors a guided journey through the forest’s wildlife and natural landscapes.

For the first time, tourists will be able to take a safari ride inside the Mulugu forest region, an effort the department hopes will draw more adventure lovers to the east Telangana district.

Mulugu District Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Jadhav said an 18 km safari route has been carved out deep inside the sanctuary.

The service is expected to begin soon, mainly aimed at school students and tourists. With state government approval, two safari vehicles have already arrived in Mulugu and have been stationed at the sanctuary.

“The new safari vehicles were purchased as per government norms and orders in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The vehicles have now reached Mulugu from Mumbai,” the DFO told TNIE, adding that the initiative will also generate employment opportunities for local communities.

Rahul Jadhav added that the Tadvai Huts, once a popular stay option for nature enthusiasts, will soon reopen. Forest officials believe the combination of stay and safari will turn Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary into a sought-after destination for adventure activities in Mulugu district.