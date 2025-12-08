Trucks carrying granite stones raise safety fears in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar, known as a major granite hub in the state, witnesses hundreds of trucks and lorries transporting massive granite blocks every day to railway stations and other destinations. However, the lack of safety measures, frequent overloading and reckless driving by truck drivers pose a serious threat to public safety and government infrastructure, causing panic among the public.

A milkman, Sridhar, who travels along national and state highways, particularly NH-563 between Karimnagar and Warangal every day, says that granite-laden trucks have become a daily nightmare. Narrow stretches, ongoing road-widening works and pothole-ridden patches cause the overloaded lorries to jerk and swing dangerously, driving other vehicle drivers into a state of panic.

In the past, accidents involving granite blocks falling from lorries have been reported. In one such incident, a massive stone block slipped off a truck and landed in the Kakatiya canal near Huzurabad, where it still remains as a reminder of the risks. Locals fear that similar incidents could recur anytime if authorities fail to act.

Environmental concerns add to the problem. Transportation through forest-fringe highways has endangered wildlife, with at least one reported incident of a bear being run over by a granite-laden lorry on the Vemulawada-Karimnagar highway a few months ago.