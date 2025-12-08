US Consulate road in Hyderabad to be named Trump Avenue

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to name the road alongside the US Consulate here after US President Donald Trump. The stretch will be christened “Donald Trump Avenue.”
Officials will soon write to the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, formally conveying the proposal.
The move comes weeks after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) annual conclave in New Delhi, suggested naming key roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations to reflect the city’s growing international stature.
In line with this vision, the government has also approved naming the upcoming greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Raviryal to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata. The interchange at Raviryal has already been named “Tata Interchange.”
Further, a significant stretch in the city will be designated as “Google Street” to acknowledge the global influence of
Google Maps and the company’s broader technological contributions.
These initiatives are part of the state’s effort to showcase Telangana as a hub of innovation and global partnerships. The government is exploring additional proposals to honour distinguished individuals and leading corporations by naming other important roads after them.