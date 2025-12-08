US Consulate road in Hyderabad to be named Trump Avenue

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to name the road alongside the US Consulate here after US President Donald Trump. The stretch will be christened “Donald Trump Avenue.”

Officials will soon write to the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, formally conveying the proposal.

The move comes weeks after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) annual conclave in New Delhi, suggested naming key roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations to reflect the city’s growing international stature.