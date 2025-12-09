CCS books man for cheating investors of Rs 1.87 crore

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) has registered a case against a man accused of cheating investors by collecting more than `1.87 crore in the name of chits and absconding with the money.

According to a complaint filed by 33-year-old businessman Anil Kumar Agarwal, he began trading independently in commodities in 2019–2020 and regularly followed moneycontrol.com, where he came into contact with Mukesh Pathak of Indore. Pathak claimed to offer paid advisory services through his registered firm ‘Only Profit No Loss’. Over time, they remained in touch for trading advice. Pathak repeatedly urged him to invest in his company’s schemes, promising guaranteed monthly profits of 4% to 6% without risk. Though initially reluctant, Agarwal began investing in September 2021.