CM Revanth vows to uphold Sonia, Manmohan’s vision as Telangana marks ‘Talli Avatarana Dinotsavam’

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government will implement the inspiration of CPP leader Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s vision in the administrative policies, development and welfare programs.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers, unveiled Telangana Talli Statues installed at district headquarters, virtually from the Telangana Rising Global Summit venue at Bharat Future City.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister recalled that on December 9, 2009, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram announced the initiation of the formation of Telangana state. The decision taken by Sonia Gandhi has given happiness and self-respect to the people of Telangana, he added.

“Recognising the prominence of December 9, the government has decided to celebrate the day as ‘Telangana Talli Avatarana Dinotsawam’. We will celebrate this day forever.” He recalled that last year on December 9 the government unveiled the Telangana Talli Statue at the premises of Secretariat. By celebrating the day, we get inspiration from Telangana Talli to fulfill the aspirations of SC, ST, BC and Minorities, he added.

Recalling that Sonia Gandhi has promised the formation of Telangana in 2004 at Karimnagar, the Chief Minister said that by overcoming many objections and obstacles she has fulfilled the promise.