Congress rule in Telangana a ‘festival of failure’, says Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Terming the A Revanth Reddy government’s two years in office as a ‘festival of failure’ and not ‘celebration of victory’, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao has said that the patience of the people is running out.

He demanded a white paper on the payments made to big contractors and the implementation of the six guarantees. “If you fail to deliver, the people will teach you a lesson. BRS will continue to fight for the people,” Harish Rao said.

He released a charge-sheet on the two-year rule of the Congress here on Monday and described the tenure of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as ‘two years of betrayal” and stated that the administration has been defined by three words — inefficiency, failure and uselessness.

Harish Rao said that half of the term was over and no foundation for development was laid so far.

He drew a comparison between the BRS and the Congress governments and claimed that the BRS implemented several people-oriented schemes. The welfare pensions were increased during BRS time, but the Congress government failed to implement its assurance on increasing the pension amounts, he alleged.

Describing the much-hyped “Praja Darbar” as a publicity stunt, he alleged that the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues rarely attend the programme. The copies of applications were found their way into the dustbins, the former minister alleged.

The Praja Bhavan has turned into a venue for Congress meetings and private functions rather than a place for solving people’s problems, the BRS leader claimed.