Cops told to protect restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has directed the SHO of Madhapur police station to provide police assistance for the rejuvenation and restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu in Allapur village, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district. The Court instructed the SHO to maintain peace and ensure no use of force during the operation.

The order came in an Interlocutory Application filed by the HYDRAA in a writ petition initiated by the SIET Maruthi Hills Colony Welfare Association. HYDRAA alleged that association members were obstructing restoration works within the FTL area.

Counsel for the unofficial respondents accused HYDRAA officials of acting in a high-handed manner and exceeding the permissible scope of work. The Court referred to a division bench order of June 13, 2023, noting that protecting lakes from encroachments is vital for environmental preservation.

Taking note of complaints about the conduct of officials, the Court directed the Chief Secretary to appoint an officer not below the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer to independently oversee the works and file a sealed-cover report. The officer may conduct videography if needed.