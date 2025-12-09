EV penetration up from 0.6 per cent in 2023 to 1.39 per cent in AP

HYDERABAD: With the state government giving 100% exemption from road tax and registration fee for all electric vehicles till the end of 2026, EV penetration has increased from 0.6% in 2023 to 1.39% in November 2025, said Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The minister further said that during the same period, tax concessions worth Rs 806.85 crore benefitted more than

1.59 lakh EVs, marking growing consumer confidence and industry momentum.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on “Green Mobility 2047: Zero Emission Vehicles” during the Telangana Rising Global Summit on Monday.

The minister announced that to improve road safety and strengthen compliance, the government is establishing 37 Automated Testing Stations across the state, including four in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region. “Administrative sanction of `296 crore has been issued, with tenders underway for the first 15 stations,” he said.

The automated facilities will ensure scientific fitness testing and reduce manual intervention, he added.

The minister also underscored the progress under the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, notified in September 2024. Telangana currently has three functional Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities, and more than 2,000 government vehicles were scrapped in 2024-25.