Five held for assault, robbery at retired Army captain’s home

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the assault and robbery at the residence of a retired Army captain in Karkhana on November 15.

Police said five watchmen, a tiffin shop worker and seven others — all from Nepal — allegedly trespassed into the home of Captain DK Giri (retd), tied his hands and legs to a chair, and decamped with 23 tolas of gold ornaments and `95,000 cash.

Task Force DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said seven of the 13 accused have been arrested so far. The retired Army officer had approached a manpower agency, M/s Rajbir and Company, to hire a Nepali couple as domestic workers. The agency contacted Mahendra and Upendra Shahi, who allegedly conspired to loot the house by planting two people, Rajendra Shahi and Rekha Devi Rawal, to pose as a married couple.

Rajendra travelled from Karnataka and Rekha Devi from Mumbai, and both began working at the house on October 21. The wider group, including Netra Shahi, Surendra Singh, Gorkhe, Birendra Shahi, Umesh Shahi, Mahesh Sunar, Amit and Subhash, met at Puran Singh’s room in Tolichowki to plan the offence.

After committing the robbery, the gang divided the stolen property and fled Hyderabad in groups.