Hyderabad, Bengaluru not competitors but leaders, says DKS

HYDERABAD: Stating that the growth trajectory of the two cities was all that matters, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sent a clear message at the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City that Hyderabad and Bengaluru do not stand in opposition to each other in the technology landscape. More than 2,000 delegates, industry leaders and policymakers were present as the two-day economic conclave began with cultural performances, technology showcases and discussions on investment and innovation.

Shivakumar said the narrative of rivalry between the two cities was misplaced. “When we talk about India’s technology story, it is impossible to tell the story without speaking about Bengaluru and Hyderabad together. People have tried to frame the two cities as competitors, but they are not. Telangana is not competing with Bengaluru, it is competing globally,” he said.

He added that each city charts its own growth, driven by separate industrial priorities, and that Hyderabad’s scale and ambition are increasingly international.

He also said that south India has emerged as an economic pillar for the country. “Not only Telangana, the entire south India stands with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Today, I am here not only as Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister but as a voice for the south. The region contributes around 30-31% to India’s GDP, and projections show it may rise to 40-45%,” he stated.

The summit will continue on Tuesday with sector-specific roundtables and business networking sessions.