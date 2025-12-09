Rs 2.43L crore worth of proposals on Day 1 in Telangana Rising Global Summit

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rising Global Summit opened with investment proposals totalling over Rs 2.43 lakh crore, with 35 agreements signed across clean energy, Deep Tech, urban infrastructure, aerospace and healthcare.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state is targeting long-term growth through Deep Tech, green fuels, strategic manufacturing and global digital integration.

Of the total commitments, Rs 1.04 lakh crore was directed towards Deep Tech, Future City development and core infrastructure. Renewable energy and power-transition proposals accounted for around Rs 39,700 crore, while aerospace, defence and logistics drew Rs 19,350 crore. The largest investment came from the Brookfield–Axis Ventures consortium, which announced Rs 75,000 crore for Bharat Future City, envisaged as a net-zero research and innovation zone.

Renewable and energised

Vin Group proposed Rs 27,000 crore for renewable energy generation and EV-linked urban systems. Evren–Axis Energy outlined a further Rs 31,500 crore for wind–solar expansion to support industrial load demand. The SIDBI Startup Fund of Funds confirmed Rs 1,000 crore for seed-stage support, while World Trade Centre Future City pledged Rs 1,000 crore for a walk-to-work innovation district.

MEIL said it would invest Rs 8,000 crore in solar capacity, battery-linked storage and EV-supporting infrastructure. GMR finalised Rs 15,000 crore for aviation and aerospace facilities, including cargo and MRO. Defence-linked MoUs were pegged at around Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,500 crore each by Apollo Microsystems and Solar Aerospace for artillery, avionics and aero-engine parts. MPL Logistics Hub (Rs 700 crore) and TVS ILP (Rs 200 crore) signed warehousing agreements.