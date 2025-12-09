Rs 2.43L crore worth of proposals on Day 1 in Telangana Rising Global Summit

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rising Global Summit opened with investment proposals totalling over Rs 2.43 lakh crore, with 35 agreements signed across clean energy, Deep Tech, urban infrastructure, aerospace and healthcare.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state is targeting long-term growth through Deep Tech, green fuels, strategic manufacturing and global digital integration.
Of the total commitments, Rs 1.04 lakh crore was directed towards Deep Tech, Future City development and core infrastructure. Renewable energy and power-transition proposals accounted for around Rs 39,700 crore, while aerospace, defence and logistics drew Rs 19,350 crore. The largest investment came from the Brookfield–Axis Ventures consortium, which announced Rs 75,000 crore for Bharat Future City, envisaged as a net-zero research and innovation zone.
Renewable and energised
Vin Group proposed Rs 27,000 crore for renewable energy generation and EV-linked urban systems. Evren–Axis Energy outlined a further Rs 31,500 crore for wind–solar expansion to support industrial load demand. The SIDBI Startup Fund of Funds confirmed Rs 1,000 crore for seed-stage support, while World Trade Centre Future City pledged Rs 1,000 crore for a walk-to-work innovation district.
MEIL said it would invest Rs 8,000 crore in solar capacity, battery-linked storage and EV-supporting infrastructure. GMR finalised Rs 15,000 crore for aviation and aerospace facilities, including cargo and MRO. Defence-linked MoUs were pegged at around Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,500 crore each by Apollo Microsystems and Solar Aerospace for artillery, avionics and aero-engine parts. MPL Logistics Hub (Rs 700 crore) and TVS ILP (Rs 200 crore) signed warehousing agreements.
Cementing ties
Electronics-manufacturing proposals totalled Rs 7,000 crore across PCB fabrication, components and industrial electronics. Sohhytech India committed Rs 1,000 crore for decentralised hydrogen systems. Krishna Power Utilities announced a Rs 5,000-crore integrated steel unit, while Ultra Bright and Rain Cements added Rs 2,000 crore. In textiles, Seetharam Spinners proposed Rs 3,000 crore and the Sholapur Telangana Textile Association with Genius Filters Rs 960 crore.
Athirath Holdings announced Rs 4,000 crore for 25 compressed biogas plants designed to use Napier grass as feedstock, creating a steady agriculture supply chain while producing transport-grade CBG. The MoU was executed at Bharat Future City, where officials discussed land mapping, procurement models and approvals under the State’s green-industry policy.
Wild and free
Vantara (Reliance Group) signed a partnership with the state government to build a wildlife conservatory and introduce a night safari at Bharat Future City. The proposal combines animal care, research, rehabilitation and controlled public access. The company shared its ecological brief and said that site-selection and habitat design will be scientifically monitored.
On super track
The summit also featured plans from Supercross India Pvt Ltd to set up a motocross and supercross racing facility at Bharat Future City with track infrastructure, training zones, public galleries and related hospitality. Government officials said the project ties into the push for sports-linked development and event-driven tourism.
Star of the investors
Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd announced a Rs 10,000-crore integrated township and film-production hub designed around a full studio ecosystem, OTT-capable production floors and post-production infrastructure. The plan includes a golf course, housing clusters, racetrack, outdoor adventure zones and associated tourism-led attractions. Discussions at the venue included phased rollout, land configuration and external road links.
Healthy pattern
Apollo executive vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni also confirmed healthcare and pharmaceutical investment of Rs 1,700 crore, aligned with sector-expansion plans. Apollo and Telangana signed a health-infrastructure MoU under the Telangana Rising 2047 platform structured around medical education, digital care networks, AI-enabled diagnostics and clinical research.
Apollo detailed existing investment of Rs 1,700 crore in hospitals, proton treatment and tertiary services along with Rs 371 crore in diagnostics and wellness. Under the framework, Apollo will add more than Rs 100 crore annually and establish a Deemed-to-be-University with Rs 800 crore capital.
It expects to train over 17,000 medical-science graduates in 10 years and expand its pharmacy network by 200 outlets. The state government and University of London formalised a collaboration covering research, student mobility and innovation-focused academic programmes. The partnership is expected to support Telangana’s talent-development plans.
Trump Media & Technology Group, represented by Eric Swider, signed an MoU for a $5 billion smart-city urban-systems initiative supported by Rubidex and Renatus Advisors. The plan covers digital urban grids, AI-linked governance, immersive media networks and secure city-computing layers. Telangana assured streamlined clearances and inter-departmental facilitation.
Adani to build data centre
Karan Adani said Adani Ports & SEZ will build a 48 MW AI-linked data centre in Hyderabad with an estimated Rs 2,500-crore investment. The hub will support scalable AI-compute workloads, cloud hosting and high-density digital storage. He also said that the group has invested around Rs 4,000 crore in road infrastructure across Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad and Khammam, Rs 2,000 crore in its cement plant and nearly Rs 10,000 crore overall in the last three years, creating around 7,000 jobs.
The group runs an aerospace and defence facility in Hyderabad where UAVs are manufactured for domestic and export markets, employing more than 1,500 people.