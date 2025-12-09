Rs 600 crore govt land reclaimed in Miyapur

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has cleared illegal encroachments and reclaimed five acres of prime government land in Maktha Mahabubpet, Miyapur, worth over Rs 600 crore. Encroachers had also attempted to occupy an additional five acres of the adjacent lake area.

During the eviction drive, HYDRAA removed 18 commercial structures along a 200-metre bund stretch beside the Miyapur–Bachupally highway and cleared an unauthorised private bus-parking lot. Complaints on the HYDRAA Prajavani platform revealed that illegal occupants were collecting around Rs 50,000 per shop and up to Rs 8 lakh per month from bus parking, nearly Rs 17 lakh in total.

An inquiry found that a fake Survey No. 44/4 was created to occupy land originally recorded as Survey No. 44/5, earlier leased for mining. Despite the lease expiry and past evictions in 2013, encroachers — allegedly backed by politically influential individuals — resumed activities, even running a car-wash facility.