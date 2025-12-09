Sleeker, hypersonic versions of BrahMos in the making, says BrahMos Aerospace chairman

HYDERABAD: BrahMos Aerospace is developing new-generation missiles, including a sleeker variant for light combat aircraft (LCA), hypersonic versions, and a model for submarine launch, according to its chairman and MD Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi.

“(Currently) we are firing from the land, ship and air versions, and to accommodate it, we want to develop a new generation missile, a sleeker version that can be integrated with the light combat aircraft. That is a major thing we are doing. We are reducing the diameter so that we can fire it from the submarine. These are the new developments and we are also working on hypersonic versions,” he said.

Dr Joshi was speaking at a panel discussion on “Telangana Flying High: The Rise of Aerospace & Defence” organised here on Monday as part of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

Joshi revealed that the state-of-the-art modern combat system is also trying to bring the Indian Society for Non-destructive Testing (ISNT) to Hyderabad, while expressing concern over lack of quality and skilful engineers in core metallurgical, mechanical, electronics and aerospace branches.

Former fighter pilot N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is currently serving as Telangana minister for civil supplies and irrigation, attended the panel discussion. While assuring private sector defence and space equipment developers all assistance from the state government, he asked them to approach the government with their ideas.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, president, Aeronautical Society of India and former chairman, DRDO.