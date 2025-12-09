State notifies GHMC ward strength at 300

HYDERABAD: After expanding the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by merging 27 peripheral Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the state government on Monday issued a notification refixing the wards and the strength of elected ward members to 300.

A GO (MS) 266 to this effect was issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department on Monday.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan submitted a detailed study report titled Ward Reorganisation Framework for GHMC in the context of the proposed merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies, undertaken by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG). Based on the report, GHMC requested the state government to notify 300 wards.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 8 read with sub-section (1) of Section 5 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 (Act No. II of 1956), as amended from time to time, the government hereby declares and notifies that the number of wards and the number of elected members of the GHMC shall be 300,” the notification issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao stated.