Three flights checked after Hyderabad's RGIA gets bomb threat; 10th hoax mail in five days

HYDERABAD: Late-night bomb threat emails sent to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday triggered heightened security checks for three incoming flights. This marks the 10th hoax threat received by the airport in the past five days.

Airport officials said the email mentioned IndiGo flight 6E 7178 from Kannur, Lufthansa flight LH 752 from Frankfurt and British Airways flight BA 277 from Heathrow. All three flights landed safely.

The IndiGo flight arrived at 10.50 pm on Sunday, Lufthansa at around 2 am and the British Airways service at 5.30 am on Monday. Standard security protocols were activated, and all aircraft were thoroughly inspected. No threat was found.

A case has been registered, and RGIA police are investigating.

FLIGHT DELAY-HIT LAWYER GETS RELIEF IN HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday agreed to defer the hearing of a case after the counsel for the appellants informed the bench that he was unable to prepare for arguments in a case related to MBBS fee structure due to unexpected travel disruptions. The advocate explained that he had travelled outside Hyderabad the previous week and had planned to return in time to prepare for the case.

However, widespread disruptions in IndiGo flight services prevented him from reaching Hyderabad as scheduled. Citing these circumstances, he requested an additional week to get ready for the hearing. Taking note of the situation, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin remarked that the reason put forth was “a valid ground” and rescheduled the matter to December 17 for the next hearing.