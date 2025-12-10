Coach-centric grassroots ecosystem vital in quest for Olympic glory: Anil Kumble

HYDERABAD: Former India cricket captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday underscored the need for a robust, coach-centric grassroots sporting ecosystem as Telangana positions itself for long-term Olympic success.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit during a panel discussion on “Telangana’s Olympic Gold Quest”, Kumble said that the state’s expanding sports infrastructure and emerging urban development plans will play a pivotal role in shaping future Olympians, especially as Telangana aims for a strong presence at the 2036 Games.

“The most important aspect is to look at grassroots sports. The moment you start increasing numbers at the bottom, competitiveness improves and that is what ultimately feeds into elite academies and high-performance centres,” he said.

Former cricketer and Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin highlighted Telangana’s strong legacy of women sportspersons. He said that the state is committed to boosting women’s sports and building facilities that were unavailable during his own early career.

Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari emphasised that in a world increasingly divided by conflict and negativity, sport serves as a unifying force. The state, he said, is fully committed to strengthening facilities, supporting athletes and partnering with corporates and coaches to make Telangana a leading sporting powerhouse.