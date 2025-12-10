Coach-centric grassroots ecosystem vital in quest for Olympic glory: Anil Kumble

HYDERABAD: Former India cricket captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday underscored the need for a robust, coach-centric grassroots sporting ecosystem as Telangana positions itself for long-term Olympic success.
Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit during a panel discussion on “Telangana’s Olympic Gold Quest”, Kumble said that the state’s expanding sports infrastructure and emerging urban development plans will play a pivotal role in shaping future Olympians, especially as Telangana aims for a strong presence at the 2036 Games.
“The most important aspect is to look at grassroots sports. The moment you start increasing numbers at the bottom, competitiveness improves and that is what ultimately feeds into elite academies and high-performance centres,” he said.
Former cricketer and Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin highlighted Telangana’s strong legacy of women sportspersons. He said that the state is committed to boosting women’s sports and building facilities that were unavailable during his own early career.
Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari emphasised that in a world increasingly divided by conflict and negativity, sport serves as a unifying force. The state, he said, is fully committed to strengthening facilities, supporting athletes and partnering with corporates and coaches to make Telangana a leading sporting powerhouse.
Badminton star PV Sindhu said that a strong, uniform support system, skilled coaches, strength and conditioning experts and tailored training are essential for young athletes.
Jwala Gutta, another badminton star, underscored that coaches are often the “missing link” in India’s sports framework. She urged the government to include coaches’ welfare, permanent employment and financial security in sports policy, noting that consistent coaching was central to her own career. She called for strengthening India’s coaching ecosystem so that the country is no longer dependent on foreign coaches.
Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu cautioned that sport is increasingly becoming accessible only to those who can afford it. He called for policies that guarantee world-class facilities even for talented children from economically weaker backgrounds.