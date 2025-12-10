Four, including two minors, held for raping 13-year-old

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy police have arrested four persons from Mancherial, including two minors, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in a lodge in Secunderabad.

According to Circle Inspector Ramanaidu, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint after noticing that she was missing from her house in Sangareddy.

Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and traced her by her phone signal to a lodge in Secunderabad.

When the police reached the lodge, they found the four accused along with the girl.

According to the complaint, the girl went to Kurnool four days ago and took a bus to Secunderabad from there.

Finding her alone in the bus stand, the four accused convinced her to come with them, took her to the room and raped her.

All the arrested accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The girl has been handed over to her parents.