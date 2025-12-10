Investment promises rise to Rs 5.75 lakh crore in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government received fresh investment proposals worth Rs 2.96 lakh crore on Tuesday, the second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, taking the summit total to Rs 5.75 lakh crore.
Companies signed agreements with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who met industry leaders throughout the day.
Godrej Industries announced plans to expand its dairy business to a five-lakh-litre-a-day capacity with Rs 150 crore. The firm sought 40 acres and promised 300 direct jobs over two years.
Fertis India Pvt Ltd proposed to pump in Rs 2,000 crore for a food and agriculture R&D centre and a rare sugars plant over two phases, along with an additional Rs 200 crore project for crop nutrition and biologicals.
KJS India will expand with a food and beverage unit worth Rs 650 crore on 44 acres, generating 1,551 jobs. Vintage Coffee & Beverages plans an export-focused freeze-dried coffee unit worth Rs 1,100 crore on 15 acres, employing 1,000 people. Reliance Consumer Products Limited has proposed an FMCG manufacturing facility of Rs 1,500 crore on 100 acres with a similar job count.
Kaynes Technology outlined a Rs 1,000-crore electronic manufacturing expansion, while JCK Infra would set up data centre infrastructure worth Rs 9,000 crore with 2,000 jobs. RCT Energy India Ltd has proposed Rs 2,500 crore in three phases and 1,600 jobs. Aqylon Nexus, AGP Group, Infrakey DC Parks and Purview Group announced data-centre-linked proposals, ranging from clean-energy DC to AI-driven hyperscale parks.
In pharmaceuticals and life sciences, Hetero Group sought 100 acres for Rs 1,800 crore to build large-scale formulation facilities, projected to generate 9,000 direct and indirect jobs. Bharat Biotech announced a CRDMO facility of Rs 1,000 crore, followed by Aurobindo Pharma’s Rs 2,000-crore proposal and Granules India’s Rs 1,200-crore oncology-CDMO plan. Biological E Ltd proposed vaccine and manufacturing expansion taking its cumulative investment to Rs 4,000 crore.
Several tourism, hospitality and cultural projects were also announced, including convention centres, aqua-park development, resorts and film-linked initiatives.