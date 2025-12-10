Investment promises rise to Rs 5.75 lakh crore in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government received fresh investment proposals worth Rs 2.96 lakh crore on Tuesday, the second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, taking the summit total to Rs 5.75 lakh crore.

Companies signed agreements with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who met industry leaders throughout the day.

Godrej Industries announced plans to expand its dairy business to a five-lakh-litre-a-day capacity with Rs 150 crore. The firm sought 40 acres and promised 300 direct jobs over two years.

Fertis India Pvt Ltd proposed to pump in Rs 2,000 crore for a food and agriculture R&D centre and a rare sugars plant over two phases, along with an additional Rs 200 crore project for crop nutrition and biologicals.

KJS India will expand with a food and beverage unit worth Rs 650 crore on 44 acres, generating 1,551 jobs. Vintage Coffee & Beverages plans an export-focused freeze-dried coffee unit worth Rs 1,100 crore on 15 acres, employing 1,000 people. Reliance Consumer Products Limited has proposed an FMCG manufacturing facility of Rs 1,500 crore on 100 acres with a similar job count.