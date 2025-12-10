Medaram landowners hike rentals ahead of Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara

MULUGU: Mulugu is gearing up for Asia’s biggest tribal festival — and so are the rental rates.

With 50 days still remaining for the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, land prices in the tiny village of Medaram and its neighbouring areas are soaring by the day, leaving traders stunned.

Private landowners are demanding between `10,000 and `15,000 per square yard for plots along the main approach routes, the temple road, bus stand stretch, Japannavagu and Reddy Gudem, all locations expected to be packed with lakhs of pilgrims round the clock during the jatara.

Tribals and non-tribal farmers in Reddygudem, Chalwai, Tadvai, Medaram and Narlapur have decided to skip cultivation this season altogether, converting farmland into commercial real estate overnight.