Mother-in-law, daughter-in-law face off for sarpanch post

ADILABAD: The gram panchayat elections in Adilabad have taken an unusual turn, with family members contesting against each other for the sarpanch post. In Heerapur, a woman, Thodasam Lakshmibai, and her daughter-in-law, Thodasam Maheshwari, are both in the fray.

The panchayat, comprising seven tribal villages, is reserved for women after a long time. Efforts to elect the sarpanch unanimously failed.

Lakshmibai said she knows the people well and, despite lacking formal education, wants to work for the development of the village. Maheshwari, who completed Intermediate and ITI, said that despite trying for a job, she did not succeed and hence decided to contest once the seat was reserved for women.