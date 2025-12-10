Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches Vision 2047 to build 3 trillion USD economy with inclusive growth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the Telangana Rising Vision Document–2047 at the closing session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, outlining his government’s strategy to build a $3 trillion state economy by 2047.

As reported earlier, the strategy rests on economic expansion, inclusive development and sustainability, and proposes a new economic map dividing the state into three growth zones — CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy) and RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy).

Speaking shortly before unveiling it, Revanth described the document as “an agreement with the people”, saying it is aimed at lifting rural and urban communities alike through better education, employment and equitable access to state resources. He said the lack of long-term planning after state formation left many still seeking social and economic opportunity, and that the new framework is intended to course-correct.

Large-scale infrastructure forms the foundation of the blueprint. Major proposals include Bharat Future City, River Musi rejuvenation, a dry port, a 12-lane expressway from the dry port to Machilipatnam, high-speed rail links to Bengaluru and Chennai via Amaravati, and new manufacturing corridors between the ORR and RRR. The roadmap also lists development of the Regional Ring Road and its radial links, a Regional Ring Railway, integrated townships and use of green energy in agriculture.

Linking the state plan to the Union government’s Viksit Bharat goal of a $30 trillion national economy by 2047, Revanth said Telangana, despite accounting for about 2.5% of India’s population, already contributes 5% to GDP and intends to scale its role further.