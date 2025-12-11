Class 10 student dies as auto overturns in Telangana

KAMAREDDY/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY: A class 10 student, Kambli Pranav, 15, died and five others suffered minor injuries when an overloaded seven-seater auto overturned near Sawargaon village in Jukkal mandal of Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am when the auto was carrying 15 students to their school at Khandeballoor village. Pranav, who suffered a head injury, died on the spot.

Police shifted Pranav’s body to the Madnur Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The deceased boy’s parents lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the accident occurred due to the recklessness of the auto driver. Jukkal SI K Naveen Chandra said a case has been registered.

Three killed, driver injured after car overturns

Meanwhile, in Adilabad, three persons were killed when a car overturned near Tharoda village in Jainath mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The driver of the car, Yogesh, sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to RIMS hospital.

According to police, the car, which was proceeding to Adilabad from Bela, overturned after the driver lost control, resulting in the death of the three youths on the spot.

28 workers injured as bus hits parked container

In Sangareddy, as many as 28 workers were injured when the bus they were travelling in hit a container parked on the roadside near Pashamylaram on Wednesday.

According to police, the bus carrying 30 workers of an industrial unit in Kardanur rammed into the stationary container, resulting in the accident. The five severely injured workers — Venkata Ramana, Ramakrishna, Jagadish, Ramdas and Ravi — were shifted to a private hospital in Patancheru.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.