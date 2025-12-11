CM Revanth Reddy announces Rs 1K crore startup fund, targets 100 unicorns by 2034

HYDERABAD: Stating that his aim was to see Hyderabad emerge as a base not only for startups but also for unicorns, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government would be setting up a `1,000 crore fund to support startups and urged founders to make use of it.

Speaking at the launch of the Google for Startups (GfS) hub at T-Hub here, the chief minister said: “At least 100 startups from Hyderabad must become unicorns, and at least 10 of them should grow into super unicorns by 2034.” He asserted that the city must focus on product-based and innovation-led enterprises.

Revanth, accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, launched the GfS hub, the first such facility in India.

He said the partnership between the state government and Google would help build a support system for young companies. “We will work together to create an ecosystem that succeeds,” the chief minister said, referring to Google’s rise from a garage startup in 1998 to a global corporation. He urged founders to scale their companies into billion-dollar ventures.

Referring to the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit, where the state’s long-term targets were discussed, Revanth said: “We aim to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and USD 3 trillion by 2047,” noting that the goal for startups aligns with the broader economic vision.