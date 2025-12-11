Congress regime has punctured lives of auto drivers: BRS KTR

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao attended the Aatmiyya Bharosa programme for auto drivers at the party’s district office in Sircilla on Wednesday, where he distributed accident insurance bonds.

He criticised the Congress-led state government for “deceiving workers” and for not clearing Rs 1,560 crore in pending dues. He demanded immediate payment and said the BRS would stage a protest in Hyderabad if an suto drivers’ welfare board is not constituted.

Rama Rao recalled the support extended by auto drivers during the Telangana movement, noting their rallies and role during K Chandrasekhar Rao’s fast. He said KCR, after becoming chief minister, introduced a Rs 5 lakh accident insurance scheme for auto and transport workers, despite it not being listed in the party manifesto.

He alleged that the Congress came to power promising “change” but had failed farmers, youth and women with what he called “420 unfulfilled assurances”. Citing the example of driver Masrat Ali, he said many were struggling, and claimed the withdrawal of insurance cover had earlier led to 162 suicides.

Rama Rao pledged support for drivers’ rights and said insurance cover for all vehicle operators in Rajanna-Sircilla would be ensured before Sankranti. He sought Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of drivers who died by suicide.