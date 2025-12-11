Quarrel over caste leaves youth dead in Telangana's Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: A B.Tech student from Andhra Pradesh died in Beeramguda after being hit with a cricket bat on his head and kidneys by the mother of the girl he was in a relationship with. Kakani Jyothi Sravan, 19, an OC student from Penugranchiprolu village in Krishna district, had been living in a hostel while pursuing his second year at Saint Peters Engineering College.

He had lost both his parents at a young age and was brought up by his paternal uncle K Venkateshwara Rao.

Sravan had been in a relationship since Class X with Tarupally Teja, who belongs to a BC community. Families on both sides had objected, warning them to end the relationship. However, they continued to remain in touch.

On Tuesday, Teja reportedly called Sravan to her house in Lakshminagar, saying that her parents wanted to speak to him.

According to police, her mother’s attempts to get the youngsters to stop seeing each other led to a heated argument. A quarrel between Teja and her mother Srija followed.

During the exchange, Srija allegedly attacked her daughter with a bat. Sravan tried to stop the assault, but instead suffered blows to his head and kidneys. Teja was also injured.

Later that afternoon, Teja was taken to a private hospital by her mother and brother Ram. Sravan, however, was left at the house through the night, unattended. It was only when his condition deteriorated in the early hours of Wednesday that he was taken to a separate private hospital. He died at 6:30 am.

Police say the nature of the injuries suggests a violent attack. An officer said that caste difference was the reason behind the love story turning into a tragedy.

Ameenpur police have registered a case. Further inquiry is underway.