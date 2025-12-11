Telangana CM Revanth vows to transform OU into world-class institution

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,000 crore to upgrade infrastructure at Osmania University, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that the historic institution would be transformed into a world-class, premier centre of higher education.

Addressing students on the university campus, the chief minister urged them not to fall prey to political traps and instead focus on their studies and career building. Students, he said, must also cultivate leadership qualities and grow into leaders capable of steering the state’s future.

Launching a sharp attack on the previous BRS government, he alleged that Osmania University had been deliberately neglected for a decade. While BRS leaders built farmhouses on hundreds of acres, not a single Dalit family received the promised three acres of land under the previous regime, he said.

Revanth also took a dig at BRS leaders for commenting on his educational background. He said he studied in a government school and may lack proficiency in foreign languages, but understands the hardships of the poor far better. “Expertise in the English language does not equate to knowledge; it is simply a communication tool,” he said. “We are providing freedom, social justice and equal opportunities. Our intention is to support the poor and the helpless. I will rescue Telangana from evil forces.”