Telangana gears up for first phase of panchayat polls with tight security, foolproof arrangements

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for the first of three-phase second ordinary elections to Telangana gram panchayats on Thursday.
According to State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini, foolproof arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the election.
“The poll process will take place from 7 am to 1 pm. The counting of votes will begin at around 2 pm,” she said.
Speaking to reporters, along with Additional DGP (Law & Order) Mahesh Bhagwat here on Wednesday, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) said that as many as 56,19,430 voters — 27,41,070 male, 28,78,159 female and 201 others -- would decide the fate of 12,960 candidates who are aspiring for 3,834 sarpanch posts in the first phase. As many as 65,455 candidates are in the fray for membership in 27,628 wards, she said.
Rani Kumudini further said that ballot boxes and papers have already been dispatched to the mandal centres. “All these materials were transported to polling centres in the villages today,” she said.
It may be mentioned here that poll notification was issued for a total of 4,236 gram panchayats. However, a number of villages elected their sarpanches and ward members unanimously.
Speaking about counting of votes, the SEC said: “Vote counting would start immediately after the completion of polling process. First, the sarpanch and ward member poll results will be announced. Then the election for deputy sarpanches will be held.”
The SEC also revealed that instructions have been issued to the district administration to complete distribution of voter slips by Wednesday evening. “Voters can download their voter slips by using Te.Poll app. They can also navigate to their polling stations by using this app. The SEC has established a call centre facility with toll-free no. 9240021456 for the convenience of voters,” she added.
Rivers no obstacle for polling staff
Adilabad: Yapalaguda is a nondescript gram panchayat in Pembi mandal. One needs to cross a local river, perched precariously on a raft or “teppa”, to reach this village. The election staff, carrying poll material and their personal belongings, took this risky journey to fulfil their election duties in this panchayat.
Nirmal district General Observer Aisha Masarath Khanam also visited Yapalaguda on Tuesday and personally inspected the area. She said that arrangements are being made for safe transport of staff. The observer made it clear that all departments should work in coordination to ensure that polling personnel reach the booths without any difficulty.
Cops on high alert in agency areas
Mulugu/Warangal/Bhupalpally: As the stage is set for the first phase of local body elections, elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of polls on Thursday have been made in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahbubabad districts. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in these districts, especially in Agency areas on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra borders.
Police presence has been increased and combing operations intensified in Maoist-hit villages. Speaking to mediapersons, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan stated that several forces have been deployed in sensitive, hypersensitive and Maoist-affected polling stations, and additional forces in Agency areas. “Our teams have constantly been checking vehicles in agency areas in Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazeedu, Venkatapuram, and hamlets adjacent to the Godavari river on Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra borders,” he said.
Candidate booked for MCC violation
Adilabad: A case has been registered against a sarpanch candidate for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Tadihatnoor village of Narnoor mandal. According to Narnoor Circle Inspector Anjamma,
R Madhukar was seen campaigning with 50 people during the “silent period” on Tuesday night. A case was registered at the Narnoor police station based on a complaint filed by flying squad, which visited the area. A case has also been registered by Narnoor police against a person for allegedly distributing money to voters.
The person, identified as Aade Suresh, a resident of Vijayanagar Colony in Narnoor, was caught with Rs 10,000 cash of Rs 200 denomina-tion. During interrogation, he admitted that he was distributing money, seeking voters support for his wife, a sarpanch candidate.
Flag march held in sensitive areas
Sangareddy: Collector P Pravinya visited several mandals on Wednesday and oversaw the arrangements being made for smooth conduct of elections in Sangareddy district. According to Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj, a flag march was conducted in some sensitive villages and Section 144 imposed near polling stations in the erstwhile Medak district, where 420 villages will go to polls in the first phase. At many places, police seized liquor intended to be used by candidates to lure the voters.
Additional forces in Maoist-hit villages
Khammam: A large number of police personnel, including those from CRPF and special forces, were deployed in the Maoist-affected villages in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district to ensure a smooth polling process in the first phase of panchayat elections on Thursday, according to Additional SP Vikrant Kumar Singh. Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil and his Khammam counterpart Anudeep Durishetty oversaw arrangements being made in their respective districts and instructed officials to ensure that the elections take place in a peaceful manner.