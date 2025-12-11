Telangana gears up for first phase of panchayat polls with tight security, foolproof arrangements

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for the first of three-phase second ordinary elections to Telangana gram panchayats on Thursday.

According to State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini, foolproof arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the election.

“The poll process will take place from 7 am to 1 pm. The counting of votes will begin at around 2 pm,” she said.

Speaking to reporters, along with Additional DGP (Law & Order) Mahesh Bhagwat here on Wednesday, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) said that as many as 56,19,430 voters — 27,41,070 male, 28,78,159 female and 201 others -- would decide the fate of 12,960 candidates who are aspiring for 3,834 sarpanch posts in the first phase. As many as 65,455 candidates are in the fray for membership in 27,628 wards, she said.

Rani Kumudini further said that ballot boxes and papers have already been dispatched to the mandal centres. “All these materials were transported to polling centres in the villages today,” she said.

It may be mentioned here that poll notification was issued for a total of 4,236 gram panchayats. However, a number of villages elected their sarpanches and ward members unanimously.

Speaking about counting of votes, the SEC said: “Vote counting would start immediately after the completion of polling process. First, the sarpanch and ward member poll results will be announced. Then the election for deputy sarpanches will be held.”

The SEC also revealed that instructions have been issued to the district administration to complete distribution of voter slips by Wednesday evening. “Voters can download their voter slips by using Te.Poll app. They can also navigate to their polling stations by using this app. The SEC has established a call centre facility with toll-free no. 9240021456 for the convenience of voters,” she added.