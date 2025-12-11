Telangana HC questions Banjara Hills police over arrest without FIR

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday took strong exception to the actions of the Banjara Hills police, observing that the officers appeared to have disregarded established legal procedures governing arrest and seizure.

The court sought a detailed explanation from the police on why the petitioner was taken into custody without an FIR and on what basis his vehicle was retained by them without lawful authorisation.

The directions came in response to a writ petition filed by RV Samrat Vamshi, who accused the Banjara Hills police of acting at the instance of Congress leader C Rohin Reddy.

According to the petitioner, he was picked up from his residence on November 29 and taken first to the vicinity of Rohin’s house and then to the police station. He claimed that officers in plainclothes were accompanied by Rohin’s associates during the episode.

FIR registered later to justify action, HC told

Vamshi claimed that both police personnel and private individuals coerced him to settle a dispute and held him until late that evening while seizing his vehicle and mobile phone without due process.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate S Goutham argued that the police had been summoning Vamshi daily and intimidating his family. He submitted that, in an attempt to legitimise their earlier actions, the police registered a belated FIR on December 1 based on a complaint connected to an incident that allegedly occurred in May 2025. The court directed the Banjara Hills Police to file their response within two weeks.