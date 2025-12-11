Telangana HC seeks explanation on mayor lands

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday criticised the state government for allegedly extending preferential treatment in the regularisation of encroached government land in favour of Hyderabad MayorGadwal Vijayalaxmiand her brother K Venkateshwar Rao, both children of Government Adviser (Public Affairs) and former MP K Kesava Rao.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin questioned why the state had deviated from the prescribed norms while processing the applications of the former MP’s children.

The court noted discrepancies in both the procedure followed and the regularisation fee fixed for the two beneficiaries, and sought an explanation for the “special exceptions” granted to them.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Gadeela Raghuveer Reddy challenging GO 56 (Revenue Land Administration), dated May 23, 2023, which regularised 1,161 sq yd of government land at NBT Nagar, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, in favour of K Venkateshwar Rao at a basic value of `2,500 per sq yd (as on July 6, 1998), and 425 sq yd in favour of Vijayalaxmi, as GPA holder of Kavitha Rao, at a basic value of `350 per sq yd (as on February 3, 1993).

The petitioner argued that the orders violated Article 14 of the Constitution, ran contrary to the state’s Land Regularisation Policy under GO 59 (December 30, 2014) read with the GO dated March 1, 2023, and breached the doctrine of public trust.

Expressing serious concern, the bench observed irregularities in the entire exercise and directed the government to “rectify the regularisation orders, if necessary, otherwise this court will come down heavily.”

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General Md Imran Khan sought time to consult the department concerned and consider corrective measures. The court accepted the request and adjourned the matter to January 7, 2026.