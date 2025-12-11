TGSRTC flags off 65 new e-buses

HYDERABAD: In a step towards strengthening the city’s public transport network, the TGSRTC on Wednesday flagged off 65 new electric buses from the Ranigunj depot under the 500 Low-Floor City Bus Project, in collaboration with Evey Trans Pvt Ltd.

These buses form part of the 100-bus allocation planned for the depot, which now joins CNT, Miyapur, HCU and Hayathnagar as the five centres operating under the project.

The initiative comprises 450 non-AC and 50 AC low-floor e-buses. So far, 325 have been delivered, with the remaining 175 set for induction by January 2026. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the new buses would connect nearly 373 colonies. Raizada said today’s launch marks their 69th depot nationwide and fifth in Telangana.

The buses will operate on major routes linking Secunderabad, Kondapur, Isnapur, Borabanda, Ramayampet, Gachibowli and Miyapur, helping reduce congestion, noise and air pollution. People may call 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for route information.