Underfunded, overburdened: Telangana higher education lags behind

HYDERABAD: The higher education sector in Telangana may appear to be evolving, but this might well be a myth, going by statistics alone.

The fact is that the state spends only about 2% of GDP on education, and Telangana has allocated under 15% of its Budget to the sector. This is the lowest per capita education spend in the country though per capita GSDP is high. On top of it, private education costs have risen, while scholarships and fee refunds hardly ease the load.

These are among the key concerns highlighted in a report titled ‘Higher Education in Telangana: Facts and Figures’, released by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) on Wednesday. The report was conceptualised and executed by E Revathi, director, CESS, and Venkatanarayana Motkuri, Associate Professor and Coordinator, Research Cell on Education (RSEPPG), CESS.

Serving as a baseline assessment of the state’s higher education system, the report examines five core pillars — access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability — across 15 chapters. It situates the current landscape within the broader history of educational development in Telangana and reviews relevant national policies.

The report provides a district-wise mapping of higher education institutions, an overview of the policy framework for vocational education, and a conceptual framework for assessing quality.