Chill set to tighten grip, IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions across several districts in Telangana on Friday.

Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

Minimum temperatures plummeted across the state on Thursday, with Adilabad recording the lowest at 6.2°C — a significant departure of -6.6°C from normal.

Patancheru reported 6.4°C (-6.6°C), while Medak recorded 7.2°C (-6.5°C). Hanamkonda experienced one of the sharpest anomalies at 8.6°C, falling -7.3°C below normal.

Other stations also reported chilly conditions: Rajendranagar registered 8.5°C, Ramagundam recorded 10.6°C, and Hayathnagar touched 10°C. Hyderabad recorded 12.2°C, which is 3.5°C below the seasonal average.

Morning humidity ranged from 43% in Hyderabad to 97% in Patancheru, with no station reporting rainfall.

Biting cold leaves markets deserted after sundown

Adilabad: Mercury levels continued to plunge into single digits across the erstwhile Adilabad district, with several locations recording the season’s lowest temperatures. Farmers are currently busy with rabi cultivation of green gram and jowar, and while the weather is favourable, a further two to three-degree drop could affect cotton and other crops. Markets in the region have been looking deserted after 7 pm, and many shops remain closed until 11 am because of the prevailing cold conditions.