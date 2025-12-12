Defying freezing cold, voters turn out in droves for peaceful panchayat polls in Telangana

KHAMMAM/HANAMKONDA/NIZAMABAD/KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY/NALGONDA: Notwithstanding the biting cold — the mercury hovered in single digits in almost all places where polling was conducted — people in large numbers came out to cast their votes in the first phase of the panchayat raj elections on Thursday.

Polling was largely peaceful across the erstwhile districts, with the average turnout hovering around the mid-80s. The highest polling, around 90, was reported from parts of Khammam and Medak, while the lowest, around 71, was recorded in Kothagudem.

Voters began lining up as early as 6.30 am in several places, many of them returning from towns and cities to their native villages. Officials noted that queues were seen throughout the forenoon, and those waiting until the 1 pm cutoff were allowed to vote. In many districts, candidates made arrangements to bring back migrant voters, and local enthusiasm created a festive atmosphere.

Security forces reported a calm day across most regions, though a few isolated incidents occurred. In Manuguru, police removed a group of BRS workers who were found campaigning near a polling station. In Nalgonda district, minor clashes were reported between rival groups in Urumadla and Korlapahad, but polling resumed without disruption.

A rare incident was reported from Venkatraopally in Korutla mandal of Jagtial district, where an elderly man swallowed one ballot paper and chewed and spat out another before being taken into custody. Polling staff said they were taken aback but prevented further disturbance.