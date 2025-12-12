Defying freezing cold, voters turn out in droves for peaceful panchayat polls in Telangana

KHAMMAM/HANAMKONDA/NIZAMABAD/KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY/NALGONDA: Notwithstanding the biting cold — the mercury hovered in single digits in almost all places where polling was conducted — people in large numbers came out to cast their votes in the first phase of the panchayat raj elections on Thursday.
Polling was largely peaceful across the erstwhile districts, with the average turnout hovering around the mid-80s. The highest polling, around 90, was reported from parts of Khammam and Medak, while the lowest, around 71, was recorded in Kothagudem.
Voters began lining up as early as 6.30 am in several places, many of them returning from towns and cities to their native villages. Officials noted that queues were seen throughout the forenoon, and those waiting until the 1 pm cutoff were allowed to vote. In many districts, candidates made arrangements to bring back migrant voters, and local enthusiasm created a festive atmosphere.
Security forces reported a calm day across most regions, though a few isolated incidents occurred. In Manuguru, police removed a group of BRS workers who were found campaigning near a polling station. In Nalgonda district, minor clashes were reported between rival groups in Urumadla and Korlapahad, but polling resumed without disruption.
A rare incident was reported from Venkatraopally in Korutla mandal of Jagtial district, where an elderly man swallowed one ballot paper and chewed and spat out another before being taken into custody. Polling staff said they were taken aback but prevented further disturbance.
Counting began at 2 pm under tight security. Police across several districts said thousands of individuals identified as potential troublemakers were bound over as a precaution.
Officials in Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Sangareddy and Nalgonda said polling proceeded smoothly and turnout remained high, reflecting active participation in the first tier of local self-government.
Congress-backed candidates secure 60% posts
Hyderabad: As expected, the ruling Congress-supported candidates bagged a majority of gram panchayats in the first phase of elections held on Thursday.
Barring a few sporadic incidents, the election passed off peacefully in all villages in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. The supporters of the ruling party bagged around 60 per cent of the panchayats, when reports last came in.
They secured a majority of panchayats in Vikarabad, Narayanpet and other districts. However, the Opposition BRS won a majority of sarpanch posts in Siddipet and Jadcherla segments. The BRS also won almost same number of sarpanch posts as Congress in Gajwel and Mahbubnagar.
Ramchander thanks people for electing BJP-backed candidates
Hyderabad: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the rural folk for “blessing” the BJP-backed candidates in the first of three-phase panchayat elections. In a press statement issued here, he said that the “significant” victory achieved by the BJP clearly indicates that the party is gradually strengthening its base in the villages.
“The Narendra Modi government is committed to the development of gram panchayats. Because of that commitment, people have supported the BJP-backed candidate in these elections,” he said. Ramchander urged people to ensure that a large number of BJP supporters secure victories in the remaining two phases of panchayat elections.
Highlights
In Timmayapalli of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district, Pallepu Suma defeated her mother Gangavva
In Lakshmakkapalli of Yadadri district, two candidates secured 148 votes each. The winner was decided by toss of a coin with lady luck favouring BRS-supported candidate Indla Rajaiah against a Congress-backed candidate
In Chinna Elkacherla of Kondurg mandal in Rangareddy district, two candidates secured 212 votes each. Congress-backed candidate Marathi Rajkumar was declared by a coin toss
In Lagcherla of Vikarabad mandal, the Congress supporter Venktramulu Goud won by 15 votes
BJP-backed sarpanch candidate R Srinivas won in Kamalapur mandal by 90 votes over R Sampath, who was supported by BJP
In Chinthalatana of Sircilla district, sarpanch candidate Ch Murali died after filing his nomination. He won the election by a margin of 378 votes. Now, the officials are in a dilemma on how to declare the result