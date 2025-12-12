Election results testimony to people’s trust in Congress: TPCC chief Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday expressed delight at the majority of Congress-supported candidates securing victory in the first phase of the panchayat elections.

“The Congress-backed candidates winning more than 90 per cent of sarpanch seats is a testimony to the people’s trust in the Congress government.

These results, which perfectly mirror the aspirations of the people, reaffirm their immense confidence in this government,” he said and added that continuous coordination by ministers, MPs, MLAs and local leaders, along with strategic planning and execution at village level, greatly contributed to this massive victory.

The TPCC president said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, focused on welfare and development in the last two years.

“These efforts brought the government closer to the people, which is clearly reflected in the panchayat election results. Minorities, Dalits, Adivasis, women, farmers and youth across the state extended overwhelming support to Congress-supported candidates, marking a new direction in rural governance,” he added.