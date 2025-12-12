Hyderabad’s smart classroom dream fades as digital panels lie defunct

HYDERABAD: If the promise of “smart classrooms” once signalled a technological step forward for government schools in Hyderabad, the present condition of Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) tells a different story. Two years after the School Education Department replaced blackboards with touch-screen panels for Classes 8, 9 and 10, many of these devices are now lying unused on classroom walls.

Across several schools, the IFPs have become unresponsive — blinking, freezing or not switching on at all — largely due to weak internet connectivity and the absence of Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) units. Without OPS, the panels cannot function, leaving teachers with little option but to return to traditional blackboards, chalk in hand.

In 2023, when the department adopted IFPs statewide, the goal was noble: digital learning, multimedia content, DIKSHA videos, interactive lessons — everything a classroom of the future might need. What no one accounted for, however, was the lack of maintenance. A few technical in-charges were appointed, but their visits, teachers say, have not resulted in any resolution of the issues.