Lawyer seeks TGHRC action over critical equipment shortage at MNJ Cancer Hospital

HYDERABAD: A city-based lawyer has sought the intervention of the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) over the lack of essential facilities at MNJ Cancer Hospital.

Advocate Rama Rao Immaneni, in a letter to the commission, raised concerns about non-functional or missing equipment, including radiotherapy machines, and the non-availability of IV contrast material, which has caused weeks-long delays in scans. He said several other machines were also lying in a dire state.

He noted that the hospital lacks basic infrastructure required for cancer detection and treatment, and that the shortage of functional equipment is further worsening patients’ conditions in the absence of adequate oncology devices. CT scan services, he said, have stalled due to the unavailability of IV contrast fluids.

The advocate pointed out that services at the hospital have been disrupted, reflecting negligence in the public healthcare system and amounting to a violation of human rights.

He urged the TGHRC to direct the Health Secretary to take immediate steps to restore full medical services at the cancer hospital.