PM Modi rebukes Telangana BJP MPs for lack of initiative, urges stronger opposition role

Leaders also pointed out that many MLAs are not even visiting the state unit office, nor addressing press conferences to counter the Congress government’s criticism of the Centre and Prime Minister Modi.

A former MP alleged that one or two sitting MPs have even been praising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a development that has not gone unnoticed by the high command. Despite being cautioned twice, these leaders have shown little seriousness, he said.

Adding to the concerns, the party’s performance in the recent Jubilee Hills byelection — where BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy lost his security deposit — has intensified internal debates. Seniors argue that the bypoll exposed the lack of unity, as most MPs did not campaign in the constituency.

With the Prime Minister’s remarks now circulating within the organisation, the challenge before the Telangana BJP has become more complex. MPs and senior leaders, including state unit president N Ramchander Rao, are under pressure to regroup and prepare for the forthcoming local body and GHMC elections. The task ahead, leaders said, lies in building a convincing strategy to take on both the ruling Congress and the principal opposition BRS.

Party insiders admit that Modi’s comments have made it clear that the high command is monitoring even minor developments within the state unit. Leaders are now concerned about how to improve their performance and demonstrate strength before the central leadership, especially as the party eyes power in the next Assembly elections.

Winter sojourn: Prez to arrive in Hyd on Dec 17

Hyderabad: As part of her winter sojourn, President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Hyderabad from December 17. She will be staying at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here till December 21. On Thursday, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a meeting with the officials to review the arrangements being made for the President’s visit. During the meeting, he instructed the officials and police personnel to make foolproof arrangements in coordination with all departments for the visit.