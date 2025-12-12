Rs 750 crore Telangana government land restored

HYDERABAD: The HYDRAA reclaimed 10 acres of prime government land worth over Rs 750 crore in Survey No 191 of Nizampet, Bachupally mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Thursday.

After residents complained about attempts to encroach on the land, HYDRAA teams, along with the revenue officials, carried out a field inspection and confirmed encroachments.

Acting on the instructions of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, the teams cleared temporary sheds and compound structures that had come up illegally, ensuring that no permanent residential structures were disturbed, the officials said. Fencing was later erected around the entire 10-acre parcel, along with signboards marking it as government property.

Drain cleared after decades

Residents of Manemma Lane in Ramnagar, Musheerabad Assembly constituency, met the HYDRAA commissioner on Thursday to thank him for resolving a civic issue that had troubled them for more than 40 years.

The residents said the issue finally received attention after HYDRAA came into existence. Within two days of inspection, the encroachments obstructing the pipeline were removed.