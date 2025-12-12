Telangana CM Revanth invites Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi for Messi event

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday disclosed that he has invited Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to attend Lionel Messi’s football event in Hyderabad on December 13.

On Thursday, Revanth met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at Parliament in Delhi. He briefed them on the conduct of the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit and the release of the Vision Document in the presence of business representatives and global investors.

Speaking to reporters later, Revanth said: “Messi is coming to Hyderabad on December 13 to attend a programme organised by a well-known organisation. They invited me as the chief minister, so I will attend as a guest. The programme has nothing to do with the government, but the government is providing all support to it.”

Revanth disclosed he updated AICC leaders on the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. He stated the summit went well and that the state had outlined its vision to a global audience. He also said the government was giving priority to the education sector, with plans to establish Young India Skill University and Integrated Residential Schools.

The chief minister reiterated that his government will develop Osmania University into a world-class institution and improve infrastructure at Kakatiya University.

Meanwhile, Kharge and Priyanka congratulated Revanth on the unveiling of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document. They noted the roadmap presented for the state’s development. They also said they were pleased with the investment commitments made by local and international companies during the two-day summit.