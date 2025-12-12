Telangana Government defends long exam gaps as SSC timetable sparks outcry

HYDERABAD: The newly released timetable for SSC examinations has stirred debate among parents, teachers and student unions, who are questioning the unusually long gaps between papers.
Responding to these concerns, the School Education Department, Telangana, said the schedule was intentionally designed after examining national and international boards such as CBSE and IB, arguing that longer intervals would give students the breathing space they need to revise effectively.
This is the first time in Telangana that the SSC timetable features a three- to four-day gap between papers. Until now, students were used to just a single day’s break.
For 2026, however, the department has stretched the schedule to nearly a month, saying the longer format will help students prepare better. The exams begin on 14 March, with the next paper slated for 18 March, and the same pattern continues across the timetable.
Speaking to TNIE, E Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, said, “This year we planned to change our SSC timetable pattern after a deep analysis of various boards, including CBSE, IB and ICSE. For decades, these boards have been giving long gaps between examinations for Class 10. We also consulted several educators and sought students’ opinions. Based on that, we introduced a slight change in the SSC timetable. We know it is more time-consuming, but it will be effective. The gap between exams will help students revise thoroughly and perform better.”
Meanwhile, raising objections, members of the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) submitted a representation to the School Education Department, stating that the proposed schedule is significantly longer compared with earlier years, when examinations were completed in a shorter, more manageable period.
The association said the extended timetable is likely to cause stress and anxiety among students due to prolonged preparation gaps, while schools will face operational difficulties in managing staff, infrastructure, and logistics for an extended period — concerns echoed by several parents.
Similarly, Ravi Chava, president of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation, said the schedule would increase the burden on both teachers and students, as summative assessment for Classes 1 to 9 is scheduled from 10 April. He pointed out that SSC exams will overlap with these assessments between 10 and 16 April, forcing schools that serve as SSC exam centres to conduct Classes up to 9 in the afternoons during peak summer. He urged the department to revise the timetable.