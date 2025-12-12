Telangana Government defends long exam gaps as SSC timetable sparks outcry

HYDERABAD: The newly released timetable for SSC examinations has stirred debate among parents, teachers and student unions, who are questioning the unusually long gaps between papers.

Responding to these concerns, the School Education Department, Telangana, said the schedule was intentionally designed after examining national and international boards such as CBSE and IB, arguing that longer intervals would give students the breathing space they need to revise effectively.

This is the first time in Telangana that the SSC timetable features a three- to four-day gap between papers. Until now, students were used to just a single day’s break.

For 2026, however, the department has stretched the schedule to nearly a month, saying the longer format will help students prepare better. The exams begin on 14 March, with the next paper slated for 18 March, and the same pattern continues across the timetable.

Speaking to TNIE, E Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, said, “This year we planned to change our SSC timetable pattern after a deep analysis of various boards, including CBSE, IB and ICSE. For decades, these boards have been giving long gaps between examinations for Class 10. We also consulted several educators and sought students’ opinions. Based on that, we introduced a slight change in the SSC timetable. We know it is more time-consuming, but it will be effective. The gap between exams will help students revise thoroughly and perform better.”